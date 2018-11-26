International Lithium (ILC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

International Lithium Corp (CVE:ILC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 45000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 519.89, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

International Lithium Company Profile (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits, as well as boron, cesium, and tantalum. The company's principal project is the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers in Argentina.

