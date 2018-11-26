International Value Advisers LLC Sells 121,076 Shares of Aon PLC (AON)

International Value Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,076 shares during the quarter. AON comprises about 1.7% of International Value Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. International Value Advisers LLC owned about 0.17% of AON worth $62,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 152,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $161.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aon PLC has a one year low of $130.87 and a one year high of $166.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,000 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $143.00 target price on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.38.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

