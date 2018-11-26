International Value Advisers LLC Sells 131,100 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

International Value Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 6.0% of International Value Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. International Value Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $217,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 99,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 256,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 333,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.4% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 197,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $11.72 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

