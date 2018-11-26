Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Interpublic continues to benefit from higher organic revenue growth. The company's digital capabilities, diversified business model and geographic reach offer a distinctive competitive advantage. It continues to look for strategic investments and buyouts to expand in high-growth regions and key world markets. Interpublic’s consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments are appreciable. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, the company’s global presence makes it vulnerable to foreign currency fluctuations. Its cash position is affected by seasonality in business. Client concentration can be a major hindrance to Interpublic’s business. A debt-laden balance sheet is another concern.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

IPG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 112,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,991. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 8,735 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $203,001.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 5,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $117,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

