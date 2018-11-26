Intu Properties (INTU) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a report published on Thursday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital cut Intu Properties to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intu Properties from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Intu Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intu Properties to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 190.36 ($2.49).

Shares of LON INTU opened at GBX 187.65 ($2.45) on Thursday. Intu Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 188.90 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 291.60 ($3.81).

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

