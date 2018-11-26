Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opera Trading Capital boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,646.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opera Trading Capital now owns 17,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 209,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 220,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,613,000 after acquiring an additional 101,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.65. 614,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,001,800. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $150.13 and a 52-week high of $187.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

