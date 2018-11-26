Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Covestro (1COV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Covestro (ETR: 1COV):

11/23/2018 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2018 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Covestro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/21/2018 – Covestro was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Covestro was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Covestro was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Covestro was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Covestro was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Covestro was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Covestro was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Covestro was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Covestro was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Covestro was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Covestro was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Covestro had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/5/2018 – Covestro had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

11/5/2018 – Covestro was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Covestro was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Covestro was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Covestro was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Covestro was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Covestro was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Covestro was given a new €59.00 ($68.60) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Covestro was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Covestro was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Covestro was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Covestro was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Covestro was given a new €113.00 ($131.40) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Covestro was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Covestro was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Covestro was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Covestro was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Covestro was given a new €93.00 ($108.14) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Covestro was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Covestro was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Covestro was given a new €120.00 ($139.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Covestro was given a new €102.00 ($118.60) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Covestro was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Covestro was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Covestro was given a new €77.00 ($89.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Covestro was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Covestro was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Covestro was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2018 – Covestro was given a new €102.00 ($118.60) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €49.15 ($57.15) on Monday. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 52 week high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.