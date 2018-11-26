Investors Buy RPM International (RPM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $36.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $10.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $26.35 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, RPM International had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. RPM International traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $63.09

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

In other news, Director John M. Ballbach purchased 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,020.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,367.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.21 per share, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,798. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth $63,300,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in RPM International by 102.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 455,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RPM International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 452,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 440,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

