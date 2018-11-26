Investors Buy Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $30.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $14.11 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Cabot Oil & Gas had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Cabot Oil & Gas traded down ($0.62) for the day and closed at $24.97

A number of equities analysts have commented on COG shares. ValuEngine lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,588,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,071,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,016 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2,315.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,035,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,968,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $261,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,096 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,144,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,213 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,743,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,907 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

