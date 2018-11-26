Investors Sell Red Hat (RHT) on Strength (RHT)

Traders sold shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) on strength during trading on Monday. $96.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $162.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.48 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Red Hat had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. Red Hat traded up $1.82 for the day and closed at $176.97
Several research firms recently commented on RHT. Nomura reduced their price objective on Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Red Hat from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Red Hat from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Northland Securities cut Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Red Hat in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.48.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 16,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 987 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Red Hat by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Red Hat Company Profile (NYSE:RHT)
Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.
