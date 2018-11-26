Investors Sell Red Hat (RHT) on Strength (RHT)

Traders sold shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) on strength during trading on Monday. $96.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $162.73 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.48 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Red Hat had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. Red Hat traded up $1.82 for the day and closed at $176.97

Several research firms recently commented on RHT. Nomura reduced their price objective on Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Red Hat from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Red Hat from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Northland Securities cut Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Red Hat in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Red Hat by 16,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 987 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Red Hat by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Red Hat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

