Investors Sell Shares of Booking (BKNG) on Strength (BKNG)

Investors sold shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $139.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $264.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $125.09 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Booking had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. Booking traded up $38.36 for the day and closed at $1,802.44

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Cowen set a $2,375.00 target price on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,159.87.

The company has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). Booking had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,872.01, for a total value of $548,498.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 883 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,347. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Booking by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

