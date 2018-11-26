Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 402.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 775.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $32.42 on Monday. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

