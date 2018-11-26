iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) Shares Sold by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,598 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,926,000 after purchasing an additional 384,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,017,000 after purchasing an additional 245,792 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,056,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,868,000 after purchasing an additional 149,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,064,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/ishares-edge-msci-usa-value-factor-etf-vlue-shares-sold-by-nan-shan-life-insurance-co-ltd.html.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.