iShares MSCI Italy ETF (EWI) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 2.92% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000.

Shares of EWI stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

