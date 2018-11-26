iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $30,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000.

IWV opened at $155.51 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $149.68 and a 1-year high of $174.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

