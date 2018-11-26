iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $168,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 421.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $79.63 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.26 and a 1-year high of $83.62.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

