istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Acquires $26,924.90 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,924.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,524,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,101,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 23rd, Istar Inc. purchased 912 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $17,501.28.
- On Tuesday, November 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,076 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $77,321.72.
- On Wednesday, November 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,455 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,196.55.
- On Monday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,104 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $73,995.12.
- On Friday, November 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 5,854 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,079.30.
- On Wednesday, October 31st, Istar Inc. purchased 5,929 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $104,943.30.
- On Monday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,137 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,397.09.
- On Friday, October 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 8,200 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $145,140.00.
- On Thursday, September 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 3,924 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $66,315.60.
- On Thursday, September 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 129,600 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,118,960.00.
STAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. 520,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,507. istar Inc has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $708.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34.
istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). istar had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $122.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. istar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. istar’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in istar by 86.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,486,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in istar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after purchasing an additional 603,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in istar by 20.9% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,798,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 310,476 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in istar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,154,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in istar by 145.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 473,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.
About istar
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
