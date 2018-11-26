istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Acquires $26,924.90 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,924.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,524,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,101,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get istar alerts:

On Friday, November 23rd, Istar Inc. purchased 912 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $17,501.28.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,076 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, for a total transaction of $77,321.72.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,455 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,196.55.

On Monday, November 5th, Istar Inc. purchased 4,104 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $73,995.12.

On Friday, November 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 5,854 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,079.30.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Istar Inc. purchased 5,929 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $104,943.30.

On Monday, October 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,137 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $125,397.09.

On Friday, October 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 8,200 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $145,140.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 3,924 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $66,315.60.

On Thursday, September 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 129,600 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,118,960.00.

STAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.45. 520,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,507. istar Inc has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $708.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). istar had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $122.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. istar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. istar’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in istar by 86.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,486,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in istar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after purchasing an additional 603,017 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in istar by 20.9% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,798,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 310,476 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in istar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,154,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in istar by 145.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 473,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/istar-inc-star-major-shareholder-acquires-26924-90-in-stock.html.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.