Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Itau Unibanco have outperformed the industry, over the past three months, on the NYSE. Third-quarter 2018 results reflected higher revenues and reduced provisions. However, higher expenses were an undermining factor.The company remains focused on building strategies to expand inorganically. It has been diversifying its loan composition, with focus on origination of products with lower risks and more guarantees. However, rising operational risks, with expectations of non-interest expenses to flare up in the 0.5-3.5% range, in 2018, remains a concern. Also, intense competition and strict regulations in domestic banking sector remain key headwinds.”

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITUB. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itau Unibanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Itau Unibanco stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. 246,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,061,643. Itau Unibanco has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,807,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,747,000 after buying an additional 1,997,573 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,004,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,117,000. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itau Unibanco (ITUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.