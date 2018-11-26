J Alexanders Holdings Inc (JAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given J Alexanders an industry rank of 154 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAX. ValuEngine cut shares of J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Alexanders from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

NYSE:JAX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,163. The stock has a market cap of $134.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.28. J Alexanders has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J Alexanders will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J Alexanders by 33.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,274,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 319,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J Alexanders by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 188,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J Alexanders by 12.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in J Alexanders by 11.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in J Alexanders by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

