J Kevin Willis Sells 2,046 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $164,375.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $254,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Kevin Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, J Kevin Willis sold 8,519 shares of Ashland Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $694,298.50.

On Friday, November 16th, J Kevin Willis sold 1,227 shares of Ashland Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $100,086.39.

On Monday, November 19th, J Kevin Willis sold 2,455 shares of Ashland Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $198,707.70.

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,463. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.50 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,730,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,582,000 after buying an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,937,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 72,606 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

