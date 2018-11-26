J M Smucker Co (SJM) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,063 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of J M Smucker worth $23,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.09.

NYSE SJM opened at $110.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $96.13 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/j-m-smucker-co-sjm-position-lessened-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.