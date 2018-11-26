Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $133,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 553.8% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $22,911,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 61,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.33, for a total transaction of $14,403,995.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,970,389.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.29 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.24 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The stock has a market cap of $846.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/jaffetilchin-investment-partners-llc-increases-position-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.