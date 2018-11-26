Jaguar Mining (JAG) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG)’s share price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 895,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 137,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Jaguar Mining news, Director Robert Hinman Getz purchased 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 183,000 shares of company stock worth $32,530.

About Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

