Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $49.41 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $54.60.

