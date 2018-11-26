Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,420,000 after purchasing an additional 231,701 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 399,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,321 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 388.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 81,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 1,667.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 70,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $409,570.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,788,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $580,721. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COR opened at $92.62 on Monday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoreSite Realty to $123.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-has-1-02-million-stake-in-coresite-realty-corp-cor.html.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.