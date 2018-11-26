Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 67,429 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 120.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 402,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 219,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 27.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 673,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 145,479 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,754,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 88,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,178,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 63,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.92 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

