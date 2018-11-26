Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.35 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.56.

NYSE:JHG opened at $23.57 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

