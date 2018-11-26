Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $139.03 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,185 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.88% of American Water Works worth $139,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $692,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.30 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $924,287.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,437 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.10.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

WARNING: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $139.03 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/janus-henderson-group-plc-has-139-03-million-stake-in-american-water-works-company-inc-awk.html.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.