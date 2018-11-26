Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.13% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $130,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 207,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares in the last quarter.

EGRX stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $722.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $80.00 target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $64.00 target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers argatroban for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; non-alcohol docetaxel injection, a chemotherapeutic agent for breast, non-small cell lung, prostate, head, and neck cancers/gastric adenocarcinoma; and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

