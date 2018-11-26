Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.65.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $130.15 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $469.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.64 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $213,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,220,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.56 per share, with a total value of $7,228,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,011 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,352 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,324,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $6,987,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

