Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for COVESTRO AG/S (COVTY)

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report released on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $5.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COVESTRO AG/S’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $27.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.83. COVESTRO AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

