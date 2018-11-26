Jennison Associates LLC Invests $7.72 Million in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 320,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Teck Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 571,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,045,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 176,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

NYSE TECK opened at $20.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

