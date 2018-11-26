Jericho Oil (JCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Jericho Oil Company Profile (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

