JobsCoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (JOBS)

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. JobsCoin has a total market cap of $23,645.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JobsCoin has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One JobsCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00002190 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000061 BTC.

JobsCoin Profile

JobsCoin (JOBS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. The official website for JobsCoin is jobscoin.us. JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin.

Buying and Selling JobsCoin

JobsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JobsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JobsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JobsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

