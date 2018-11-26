John R. Holder Acquires 500 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Director John R. Holder acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at $711,516.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 802,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,324. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “John R. Holder Acquires 500 Shares of Genuine Parts (GPC) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/john-r-holder-acquires-500-shares-of-genuine-parts-gpc-stock.html.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.