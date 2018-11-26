Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been trending positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Johnson & Johnson earned a media sentiment score of 2.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $142.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $381.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.97.

In other news, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $5,774,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,290,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alex Gorsky sold 264,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.96, for a total value of $38,601,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,243,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,805 shares of company stock worth $46,684,507. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

