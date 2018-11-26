Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $54,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,999,000 after buying an additional 541,338 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,811,000 after buying an additional 478,982 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,415,000 after buying an additional 387,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,793,000 after buying an additional 654,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joaquin Duato sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.36, for a total value of $5,774,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,805 shares of company stock valued at $46,684,507 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $142.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $381.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.97.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

