Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,827.78 ($50.02).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 3,104 ($40.56) on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 2,681 ($35.03) and a one year high of GBX 3,511 ($45.88).

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 109 ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 108 ($1.41) by GBX 1 ($0.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a GBX 23.25 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider John Walker bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,579 ($46.77) per share, with a total value of £429.48 ($561.19). In the last three months, insiders bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $116,928.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.