JOST Werke (JST) Given a €39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JST has been the topic of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JOST Werke has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.33 ($56.20).

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €30.75 ($35.76) on Thursday. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €27.20 ($31.63) and a 1-year high of €47.50 ($55.23).

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

