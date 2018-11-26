JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 167,826 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,826 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.86% of Viper Energy Partners worth $44,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 911.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,352,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after buying an additional 1,218,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,932,000 after buying an additional 217,580 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $572,908.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,429.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.15. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 67.73%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 216.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

