JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $49,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,921,000 after acquiring an additional 815,830 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $98,384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,602,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 772,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,090,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,866,000 after acquiring an additional 35,260 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Craig Hallum set a $103.00 price target on Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $106.00 price target on Lithia Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

