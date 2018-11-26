JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,387,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,660 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.27% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $48,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,036,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 286,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $32.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/jpmorgan-chase-co-raises-stake-in-ishares-msci-switzerland-etf-ewl.html.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.