Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush set a $47.00 price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Gregory Grunberg acquired 606,060 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp acquired 2,424,242 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,996.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 158,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Greylock Xii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KALA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,052. The stock has a market cap of $208.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

