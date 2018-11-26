Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.61 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 100,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE KO opened at $49.02 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.
Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.
In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
