Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.61 Million in The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Stock

Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 100,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $49.02 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/kavar-capital-partners-llc-invests-1-61-million-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko-stock.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.