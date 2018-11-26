Kcash (KCASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $166,822.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Kcash has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $166,822.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and HADAX.

Kcash Profile

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,510,573 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

