Keith Block Sells 1,038 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $127,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 20th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $246,628.80.

On Thursday, November 15th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $278,013.60.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $283,996.80.

On Thursday, November 8th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.61, for a total value of $308,037.60.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $292,636.80.

On Thursday, October 25th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $289,677.60.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $301,320.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $315,424.80.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $313,999.20.

On Thursday, October 11th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $297,216.00.

Shares of CRM traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.41. 8,385,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,261. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $98.68 and a 12-month high of $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 280.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on salesforce.com from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

