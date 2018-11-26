Kewaunee Scientific (KEQU) vs. Misonix (MSON) Head to Head Contrast

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) and Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Kewaunee Scientific has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Misonix has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kewaunee Scientific and Misonix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kewaunee Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Misonix 0 0 2 0 3.00

Misonix has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.19%. Given Misonix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Misonix is more favorable than Kewaunee Scientific.

Dividends

Kewaunee Scientific pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Misonix does not pay a dividend. Kewaunee Scientific has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kewaunee Scientific and Misonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kewaunee Scientific 3.28% 14.01% 7.77% Misonix -23.24% -14.05% -11.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kewaunee Scientific and Misonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kewaunee Scientific $158.05 million 0.48 $5.18 million N/A N/A Misonix $36.68 million 4.30 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

Kewaunee Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Misonix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Misonix shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Kewaunee Scientific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Misonix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kewaunee Scientific beats Misonix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services. The company's laboratory products are used in chemistry, physics, biology, and other general science laboratories in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial, chemical, commercial, educational, government, and health care markets; technical products are used in facilities manufacturing computers and light electronics and by users of computer and networking furniture; and laminate caseworks that are used in educational, healthcare, and industrial applications. The company sells its products primarily through dealers, commissioned agents, and a national distributor, as well as through competitive bids submitted by the company and its subsidiaries in Singapore, India, and China. Kewaunee Scientific Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Statesville, North Carolina.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wound care, and maxillo-facial surgical applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

