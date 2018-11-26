Keybank National Association OH Has $1.01 Million Holdings in CDK Global Inc (CDK)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDK opened at $49.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. CDK Global had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 173.86%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDK. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.96 per share, for a total transaction of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 39,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph A. Tautges acquired 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.68 per share, with a total value of $400,372.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,103.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

