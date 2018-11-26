Keybank National Association OH Has $1.04 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $273,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $832,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $1,005,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $218,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE:ALSN opened at $47.77 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 90.71%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other Allison Transmission news, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 262,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $13,562,849.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 479,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,766,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $228,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,724 shares of company stock worth $19,561,946. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Mizuho set a $55.00 price target on Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on Allison Transmission and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Keybank National Association OH Has $1.04 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/keybank-national-association-oh-has-1-04-million-position-in-allison-transmission-holdings-inc-alsn.html.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.