KickCoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.63 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $3.63 million and $143,295.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Bibox and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.02913743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00130312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00189301 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.75 or 0.08677136 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 571,129,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,940,576 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Exmo, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinBene, Bibox, Bancor Network, Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

